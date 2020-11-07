Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.13.

ASGN opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average is $64.13. ASGN has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.27.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 17,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $1,252,521.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,542.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $293,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,866 shares of company stock worth $6,163,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

