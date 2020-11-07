Zacks Investment Research Lowers Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

BBDC has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barings BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Barings BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.85.

Shares of BBDC opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 57.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. Analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barings BDC by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 35,157 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45,141 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 205,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

