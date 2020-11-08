$0.04 EPS Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Welbilt reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

WBT opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of $973.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 311.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,240,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after buying an additional 5,482,708 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at about $5,292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 78.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,272,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 559,015 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 76.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 474,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 239.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 420,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 296,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

