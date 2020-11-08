$0.04 EPS Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Welbilt reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $973.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Welbilt by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,240,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482,708 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Welbilt by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Welbilt by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,272,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 559,015 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welbilt by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 84,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Welbilt by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 474,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

