$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.34. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNQ opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3236 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.