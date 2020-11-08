-$0.35 EPS Expected for Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) will report ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Metacrine’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.82) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Metacrine.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Metacrine in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments bought 38,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $499,993.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,273,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80. Metacrine has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

