-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) will report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). U.S. Silica posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Silica.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLCA shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $208.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.06.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.