$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Several research firms have commented on FCPT. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,229,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,625 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $57,910,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,114,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,186,000 after purchasing an additional 593,652 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 568,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 348,780 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

