$0.60 EPS Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

In related news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $34,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.