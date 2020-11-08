1,106 Shares in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 54.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Northland Securities lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their target price on Solaredge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $237.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $317.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.92 and a 200 day moving average of $182.88.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,147,810.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $2,588,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

