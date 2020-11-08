12,600 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Bought by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 99.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Colliers Secur. started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.