1,619 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 26.7% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 15.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 32.3% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.15 and its 200 day moving average is $128.30.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

