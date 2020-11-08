16,530 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 500.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $33,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PINS opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.18 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $68.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 278,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $16,178,274.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 187,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $11,101,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682,967 shares of company stock worth $189,796,927 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinterest from $47.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

