$2.86 EPS Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.37 and the lowest is $1.97. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings of $3.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $10.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $10.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 111.63%.

LPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 41,230 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.61.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

