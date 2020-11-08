20,600 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 93.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Ford Motor by 61.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Ford Motor by 59.9% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Ford Motor stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

