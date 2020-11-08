2,200 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.80.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.77. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $124.73.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.