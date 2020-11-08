60,900 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Acquired by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904,286 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 27.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after buying an additional 1,178,446 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 571,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 963,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

NYSE SWN opened at $2.50 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

