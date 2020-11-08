7,100 Shares in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Acquired by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Athene by 88.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Athene by 105.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Athene by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Athene by 52.9% in the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Athene in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Athene in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Athene from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

