738 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Bought by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $54,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth $85,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.15, for a total transaction of $427,544.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,349,455.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.59, for a total transaction of $2,821,916.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,378.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,107 shares of company stock worth $26,000,118. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $382.89 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $391.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.43 and its 200-day moving average is $290.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

