908 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.56.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total value of $4,080,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $16,523,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at $41,763,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,584 shares of company stock worth $130,257,162 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM opened at $500.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a PE ratio of 641.17, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $492.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.11.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

