Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biechele Royce Advisors purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 215.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 41,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 28,488 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 269.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

