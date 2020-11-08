Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 218 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Home Depot by 99.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700,351 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,481,067,000 after acquiring an additional 607,918 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,635,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,760,000 after acquiring an additional 466,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $284.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

