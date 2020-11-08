Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) Insider Sells £291,285.68 in Stock

Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 19,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,499 ($19.58), for a total transaction of £291,285.68 ($380,566.61).

Shares of ABC stock opened at GBX 1,518 ($19.83) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,311.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,327.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abcam plc has a 1-year low of GBX 943 ($12.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,584 ($20.70).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abcam plc (ABC.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,336 ($17.45).

About Abcam plc (ABC.L)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

