Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Trading Up 5.3%

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 238,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 409,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXAS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Abraxas Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

The company has a market cap of $13.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 120.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 308,027 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 400,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

