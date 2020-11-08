Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires New Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 72,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,854.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,135 shares of company stock worth $2,900,448. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

