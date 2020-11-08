Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,490 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 24,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 8,859,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $428,089,000 after buying an additional 8,823,857 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,642,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,013,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,278 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 20,820,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,006,033,000 after purchasing an additional 664,473 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,307,000.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $503,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,140.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $49.98 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 588.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

