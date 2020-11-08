Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Zscaler by 201.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 39.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 94.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after acquiring an additional 509,318 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Zscaler by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Zscaler by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $150.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.61 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $163.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $122,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,399,295.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 66,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total transaction of $8,742,519.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,929,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,445 shares of company stock valued at $37,842,807. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.