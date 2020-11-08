Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5,254.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 30.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 63.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $510,766. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.15.

NYSE MOH opened at $215.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

