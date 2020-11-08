Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $790,000 Stock Position in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,199 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the second quarter worth approximately $56,280,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Mylan by 12.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,174,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,907 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 7.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,244,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,152,000 after purchasing an additional 890,829 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Mylan by 274.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,112,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 815,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mylan by 37.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,907,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,747,000 after purchasing an additional 792,627 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mylan alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. Mylan has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.