Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $593,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,810 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,480 shares of the airline’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,326 shares of the airline’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.05.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

