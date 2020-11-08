Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $622,000 in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $758,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 61.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $231,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Catalent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Catalent by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 67,213 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $278,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $159,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,433 shares of company stock worth $18,142,719. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.91. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $104.22.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.56.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

