Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $811,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 84.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen upped their target price on V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.32.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -538.54, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

