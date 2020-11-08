Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New $641,000 Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,124,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,550,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,312,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,288,000 after buying an additional 75,167 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 947,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,769,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,386,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $125.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.20. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.3685 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

