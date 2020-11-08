Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 20,448 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,448 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,196,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,642,000 after buying an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,146,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,306,000 after buying an additional 190,472 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 361,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,540,000 after buying an additional 136,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,336,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $210.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $294.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.61 and its 200-day moving average is $205.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

