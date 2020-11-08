Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 464,038 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 464,038 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 287,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 22,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

NYSE HST opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.