Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 63.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 46.5% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,875,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,586,000 after acquiring an additional 927,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,490,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 271.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

