Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,324 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,738 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 88,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 53,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

