Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,361 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at $250,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Assurant by 71.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 70,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,344 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 16.5% in the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $127.09 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

