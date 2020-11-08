Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.09.

Shares of AAP opened at $156.38 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $171.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

