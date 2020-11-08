Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP lowered its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 444.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

