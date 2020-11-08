Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Down 6.8%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) fell 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.76 and last traded at $39.23. 1,075,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 698,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

Several research firms have commented on AGIO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.85.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.49% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after buying an additional 27,389 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 176,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 82,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

