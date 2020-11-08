Air Lease (AL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect Air Lease to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $521.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.65 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Air Lease to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AL opened at $30.59 on Friday. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04.

AL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

