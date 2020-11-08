Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,241 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,644 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,770,000 after acquiring an additional 221,463 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $36,869,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 31.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 639,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,480,000 after acquiring an additional 152,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

Shares of APD opened at $306.72 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $310.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.74. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

