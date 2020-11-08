Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €68.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €76.95 ($90.53).

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) stock opened at €70.00 ($82.35) on Wednesday. Airbus SE has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €64.82 and a 200-day moving average of €64.44.

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

