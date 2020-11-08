Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Down 6.9%

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.24. 673,449 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 574,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $318.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,480.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $59,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,487 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137,524 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 307.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

