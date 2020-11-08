Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,759.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,530.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,478.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,791.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

