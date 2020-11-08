Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,759.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,791.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,530.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,478.37. The stock has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

