Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 588.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,759.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,530.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,478.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,791.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

