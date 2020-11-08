Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 588.6% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. JDC JSC L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% during the third quarter. JDC JSC L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 37.0% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,759.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,791.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,530.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,478.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

