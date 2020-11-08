American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in American Electric Power by 9.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 162,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,934,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.46.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.19.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

